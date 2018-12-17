Roundup: The Next Sports Betting Empire; Most Depressing Artie Lange Photo Ever; & a Must-Read Charles Barkley Story

Kara Del Toro, a huge deal on Instagram … “Here’s why a Vermont man put up a giant, illuminated middle finger sculpture on his front lawn” … Mika Brzezinski from “Morning Joe” apologized for using the phrase “butt boy” … I’m sad looking at this photo of Artie Lange’s nose deflated, allegedly from cocaine use … the coded language here about Trump only being popular in “rural areas” is pretty low, even for Five Thirty Eight … “MGM Resorts Is Putting Together a Sports Betting Empire” … one of the co-founders of Vine has died at the age of 35, allegedly from an overdose …

The NFL is drifting toward parity in December, and really, can you trust anyone? Plus, NFL draft guy on Kyler Murray and the weird QB movement for the 2019 draft; and will the Lakers trade Brandon Ingram or not? [ITunes]

So the Eagles probably won’t give Carson Wentz a new contract this offseason, right? Interesting wording here from a beat writer. Have there been too many injuries to extend him already? [Philly.com]

The Indianapolis Colts blanked the Cowboys, 23-0, and are one step closer to the playoffs. They have a 34 percent chance to get in. [Indy Star]

I’m definitely the dad who wants to leave early and beat the traffic, so I would have missed the Miami miracle, too. [WSJ]

NBA fans from the 80s will enjoy Jon “Contract” chiming in on the Trae Young for Luka Doncic deal. [New Yorker]

A great season on Thursday night football concluded with a big number for the Chargers/Chiefs thriller. [Sports Media Watch]

Tom Brady lost on the road again. The Patriots have looked very ordinary away from home. They’re now the 3rd seed in the AFC. [Herald]

This is almost certainly the best Charles Barkley story I’ve ever read. Outside of his book, ‘Outrageous.’ [WBUR]

Disappointing story about how a stage mom might be affecting Markelle Fultz. The security camera story is a bit weird. [Washington Post]

John Wall scored 40 points and the Lakers were sluggish from the outset and lost to the Wizards. [LA Times]