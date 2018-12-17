Best Bets for Monday’s NBA Games: Gambling Picks for Jazz-Rockets, Sixers-Spurs and More

The NBA season is back so let’s wager on these games! The lines we use are from The Action Network Sports Betting App. Make sure you shop around for the best price.

Nice slate today, with eight games on the card. We will go with the Utah Jazzat Houston Rockets as our game of the day. Let’s go!

Vik (40-32-1): The Pick: Jazz +5

Good spot for the Jazz here, as they come into this game off of a bad loss to the Magic. The public is on the Rockets big (67%) due to their current win streak, but there is huge reverse line movement on the Jazz.

Jason (48-60-1): The Picks: Spurs pk ’em, Rockets -5

Ryan (38-47-1): The Pick: Jazz-Rockets under 212