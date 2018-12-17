The 8 Most Important Stats From Week 15: Jared Goff's Struggles; Cowboys' First Shutout in Forever

0: Touchdown passes for Jared Goff in a stunning 30-23 home loss to the Eagles. That’s two straight weeks without a TD pass for Goff. He has six interceptions in the last two games. A month ago, he had 4 TDs and zero interceptions in a memorable 54-51 win over the Chiefs.

2.5: Sacks by Khalil Mack of the Bears in a playoff-clinching win over the Packers. For the season, Mack now has 12.5 sacks; his former team, the Chicago Bears, has 11.

15: The Cowboys were shut out by the Colts, 23-0. It was the first time they were shutout in 15 years. Dallas saw its 5-game win streak come to an end, and Ezekiel Elliott was held to 87 yards. Amari Cooper caught four passes for 32 yards.