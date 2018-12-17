Justin Fields Is Leaving Georgia In A Shocking Transfer

Justin Fields is leaving Georgia after just one season. The highly-touted quarterback was a top recruit in the 2018 high school class and he will be one of the most-talented transfers in college football history.

Fields played as a true freshman this year and got into 12 games this season. He completed 27 of 39 passes (69.2 percent) for 328 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions. He also ran for 266 yards and four touchdowns. He was successful, but remained a backup to sophomore Jake Fromm.

Apparently playing part-time wasn’t good enough for Fields. He wants to start and I can’t really blame him. He’s certainly good enough to do so.

Coming out of Harrison High School in Kennesaw, Georgia, Fields was a recruit every program wanted. He was 6’3″ and 221 pounds as a dual-threat quarterback. He was the second-ranked recruit nationally according to the 247 Sports composite. The other top two quarterbacks in his class were Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence and USC’s JT Daniels. Both of those guys wound up with starting jobs while Fields was a backup.

If Fields thinks he’s ready to play now then there’s no reason for him to sit behind Fromm for another year or two.

It’s also worth noting that a Georgia baseball player hurled a racial slur at Fields earlier this year. The player, Adam Sasser, was dismissed from the program after an investigation. Maybe Fields wasn’t comfortable at the university anymore.

Whatever his reasons, Fields is now on the market as a transfer and a ton of college football programs are salivating at the prospect of adding him.