The Rams Should Be Very Concerned About Jared Goff

Jared Goff is struggling at the exact wrong time. While the Los Angeles Rams have already clinched the NFC West, they should absolutely be worried about their quarterback’s recent play if they have eyes on a bigger prize this season.

The Rams fell at home to the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday night, their second straight loss. Goff was awful for much of the game and it’s clear he hasn’t been right over the last three weeks. Los Angeles has looked completely disjointed offensively since their brilliant Monday night performance against Kansas City in Week 11.

Through the first 11 games of the season, Goff completed 258 of 381 passes (67.7 percent), for 3,547 yards, with 26 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also averaged a ridiculous 9.31 yards per attempt.

In the last three weeks the 24-year-old signal-caller has hit a wall. He’s completed 72 of 131 passes (54.9 percent), for 726 yards, with one touchdown and seven interceptions. He’s also averaging just 5.54 yards per attempt and has had a sub-70 passer rating in each contest.

While a poor performance on the road against the Chicago Bears’ defense in Week 14 could be excused, it was sandwiched between games against the Detroit Lions and Eagles. Both are squads that shouldn’t be able to compete with the Rams, yet somehow they made Goff look terrible.

Goff falls down and the @Eagles come up with the crazy interception! 😧 📺: #PHIvsLAR on NBC pic.twitter.com/jF8ae6X60f — NFL (@NFL) December 17, 2018

In the past three games, Goff has been hit 19 times and suffered six sacks. And in the last two weeks, the Rams have failed to get Todd Gurley established to help take pressure off their young signal-caller. In the back-to-back losses, Gurley has totaled 23 carries for 76 yards on the ground.

The lack of a running game has forced Goff to face pressure, and he’s wilted under it. Sunday night against Philadelphia he repeatedly fired errant passes off his back foot. That’s not a recipe for success in the playoffs.

The Rams started the season 8-0 and looked like the class of the NFL. In the last two weeks they have not only struggled, they’ve looked downright vulnerable. Sean McVay had never lost back-to-back games as a head coach and the Rams hadn’t done so since 2016. Now they’ve done it twice in primetime during a season they’re supposed to be dominating.

Yes, there should be concern inside the Coliseum right now as the playoffs approach. Remember, the Rams looked dominant last year right up until they got smoked by the Atlanta Falcons at home in the Wild Card round.

Goff needs to get things turned around or we could see another quick exit from the playoffs for the Rams.