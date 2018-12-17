VIDEO: Patriots' Punt Coverage Will Move You to Tears

The New England Patriots may have lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers yesterday. They may have lost any chance at the No. 1 seed in the AFC. But, hey, at least their punt coverage team turned in one of the highlights of the year.

This is the most beautiful thing I've ever seen in my entire life pic.twitter.com/qrBJNQ7YwN — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) December 16, 2018

That’s Jonathan Jones pulling his best Superman and knocking the ball back to Rex Burkhead, who also gives it his all. The heroic efforts saved New England 19 yards of field position and will be featured in special teams film rooms for decades to come.

This footage will inspire Tommys and Timmys everywhere to try hard on kick coverage and maybe, just maybe, coach will give them a shot with the first string.

Powerful imagery bound to move a person on a deep, personal level.