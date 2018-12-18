Best Bets for Tuesday’s NBA Games: Gambling Picks for Lakers-Nets, Cavs-Pacers and More

The NBA season is back so let’s wager on these games! The lines we use are from The Action Network Sports Betting App. Make sure you shop around for the best price.

Very small slate today, with only four games on the board. We will go with the Los Angeles Lakers at Brooklyn Nets as our game of the day. Let’s go!

Vik (40-32-2): The Pick: Nets +2

Love tonight’s situation for the Nets. The Lakers are just 4-12 against the spread when playing against teams with losing records, and just 6-9 ATS on the road. Brandon Ingram is also still out, which hurts their depth.

The Nets come into this game scorching hot, riding a five-game win streak. More importantly, they have covered in all five of those contests. D’Angelo Russell and Spencer Dinwiddie are balling on cats right now. Lonzo Ball has been playing great defense, but can only guard one of those two. Look for the other to go off.

The public doesn’t see LeBron James losing this one, and are pounding the Lakers at a 79% clip. But, the line has dropped from LAL -2.5 to 2, indicating reverse line movement on the Nets. I can see the Nets winning this game straight up, but I will grab the points just in case.

Jason (49-60-2): The Picks: Nuggets -4.5, Pacers -12

Ryan (39-47-1): The Pick: Lakers-Nets under 227.5