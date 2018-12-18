Roundup: Sports Gambling Blowing Up in 2019; Jose Mourinho Out; Why You Need to Wake Up at 4 am; & Saints Continue to Win Unimpressively

Samantha Hoopes, an SI Swimsuit Model … “5 Morning Rituals to Boost Your Productivity” … an anaconda would defeat a komodo dragon? I’m suspect … “Mobster’s longtime attorney says he is preparing to sue the government over transfer to violent prison, 89-year-old’s killing hours later” … teen drug use is down, but vaping is way up … “Are Muslim-owned accounts being singled out by big banks?” … this man got 21 months in jail for spray-painting swastikas on a Jewish center in Virginia … how is Nashville rising as a mid-major city, while others are falling? … in-depth reporting on how and why a criminal from Memphis moved to Boise and randomly killed a 3-year old …

Yes, I went 5-0 in the Supercontest again, my luckiest streak in the four years I’ve been in the contest. So obviously this was an exciting podcast. I looked ahead to Week 16, to see if I can keep it rolling. [Coming Up Winners]

The most influential people in sports business list is out, and “The American Gambler” is #1. Very interesting. Should give you a hint of what is to come in 2019. [SBD]

Jose Mourinho is out at Manchester United after a tumultuous tenure [BBC]

Tough Monday night for Cam Newton. The Panthers defense finally showed up, but but Newton struggled badly, and it appears his shoulder is a big problem. The Panthers are done, and the Saints almost certainly have home field advantage throughout the playoffs. [Observer]

Really interesting story about a high school athlete in Connecticut, Andraya Yearwood, who is a transgender girl winning big in track and field. We’re headed to a place where you’ll compete in sports based on the chromosome you were born with. [Bleacher Report]

The Philadelphia Eagles want fans to wear ski masks to the game this weekend against the Houston Texans, presumably because they want to steal a playoff spot. [Philly Voice]

Yet another way Stephen Curry has changed the NBA: “the average 3-point distance in the league this season is 25.14 feet. That’s on pace to become the farthest it has been in the past 10 seasons.” [ESPN]

The ego on these MLB Hall of Fame voters – just because Harold Baines got in, this guy is going to change the way he votes. [Newsday]

The 2018 NBA Draft class has looked good; but Luka Doncic is so much better than everyone else. [Guardian]

The NFL is drifting toward parity in December, and really, can you trust anyone? Plus, NFL draft guy on Kyler Murray and the weird QB movement for the 2019 draft; and will the Lakers trade Brandon Ingram or not? [ITunes]

Looks like the Cardinals will be firing coach Steve Wilks after just one season. Will the GM, Steve Keim, be tossed as well? [Arizona Republic]

Devin Booker put on a show at MSG, torching the Knicks for 38 points. Can’t wait until he’s a free agent. The line will be long.

What a beast – watch this lion attack an entire heart of buffalo. Of course, the slowest buffalo got caught and his friends bailed. The lion went for the neck, and well …