Jose Mourinho Sacked By Manchester United

Jose Mourinho’s time at Manchester United has ended. The legendary manager was let go early Tuesday morning, as the club announced the move in a statement:

Manchester United announces that manager Jose Mourinho has left the club with immediate effect. The club would like to thank Jose for his work during his time at Manchester United and to wish him success in the future. A new caretaker manager will be appointed until the end of the current season, while the club conducts a thorough recruitment process for a new, full-time manager.

Mourinho took the United job in May of 2016, and held it for two-plus seasons. In that time he posted a record of 84 wins, 32 draws and 28 losses in 144 contests. His winning percentage of 58.3 was the same at his last stop with Chelsea.

Under Mourinho, United won the Community Shield in 2016 and the EFL Cup and Europa League in 2017. What Man U. failed to do was win the Premier League or have any sustained success in the Champions League. Both are expected when you take the reins in Manchester.

On Sunday, United fell 3-1 to Liverpool and dropped 11 points behind the top four in the Premier League. The squad is also now a whopping 19 points out of first place.

Over the last six months, a rift developed between Mourinho and United board boss Ed Woodward. They repeatedly clashed over which players to bring in and which to send out. Woodward almost certainly made the final decision to let Mourinho go.

Now, United will use an interim manager and attempt to salvage its season.

The 55-year-old Mourinho won’t likely be out of a job long. During nearly two decades as a manager he’s won eight league titles and has taken home two Champions League trophies. Someone will pick him up whenever he’s ready to return to the sidelines.