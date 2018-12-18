LeBron James Took A Selfie With A Woman Who Ran On The Court

LeBron James is the best. No, seriously, the guy is the awesome. Debate his place in basketball history all you want, but the there aren’t many athletes who are better people than LeBron. On Tuesday night we saw another example of that.

After the Los Angeles Lakers fell to the Brooklyn Nets 115-110, a woman ran onto the floor and asked LeBron for a selfie. Rather than ignore her, call for security or shove her away, he went ahead and obliged:

Fan runs onto the court after the game but LeBron still took the selfie. 🙏🙌 pic.twitter.com/tMXJUi588p — House of Highlights (@HoHighlights) December 19, 2018

How many athletes would do that after a frustrating loss on the road?

Oh and just for future reference, don’t ever do this. That woman is very lucky LeBron is who he is and was OK with it. She very easily could have been tackled by security.