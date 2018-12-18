Report: Jon Gruden Is Dreaming Of Nathan Peterman

Jon Gruden is “very high” on former Bills quarterback Nathan Peterman, according to Bills writer Ryan Talbot.

Nathan Peterman is drawing a lot of interest from teams. Per source, his next stop is with the #Raiders. Jon Gruden is very high on the former #Bills QB. Wouldn’t be surprised if he landed on the team’s PS. — Ryan Talbot (@RyanTalbotBills) December 19, 2018

This would be a wonderful twist in an already incredible debut season for Gruden with the Raiders. So wonderful it almost seems like some kind of a joke. Peterman very obviously doesn’t belong on an NFL field at this stage in his career.

Then again, he also very obviously charmed the pants all the way off the Buffalo Bills for reasons nobody has ever been able to explain, so there’s no reason to think Gruden wouldn’t fall for the same charms.