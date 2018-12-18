NBA USA Today Sports

Taj Gibson Used a Shoe to Play Defense, Everyone Was Cool With It

Taj Gibson is a savvy NBA veteran now lending his talents to the Minnesota Timberwolves. He’s not as quick as he once was, but has picked up a few tricks of the trade along the way. Among them?

Increasing his reach by using a shoe.

Gibson, who lost his footwear on offense, used it as a weapon while guarding Nemanja Bjelica.

The refs, apparently incapable of noticing anything, thought nothing of the unorthodox methods. Gibson was able to affect the shot and his buddy Karl-Anthony Towns was there to deflect it.

The NBA, man. One never knows what’s coming next.

