Aaron Donald is the MVP of Sending Inspirational Texts

Aaron Donald is the most dominant defensive force in the league, constantly demanding double teams (and even then that often doesn’t work). He’s also a star off the field.

James Conner, who like Donald played in college at the University of Pittsburgh, was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma in December of 2015. Donald, four years older and already in the NFL at that time, sent the following message, which Conner shared yesterday upon finding out that he was selected to a pro bowl.

Letters and notes of encouragement are an underrated and underutilized tool. We could all learn to send words of hope to someone in need. Things don’t always work out, but Donald’s words were no doubt quite meaningful for Conner, and something he will never forget.