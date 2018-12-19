Best Bets for Wednesday’s NBA Games: Gambling Picks for Warriors-Jazz, Thunder-Kings, and More

The NBA season is back so let’s wager on these games! The lines we use are from The Action Network Sports Betting App. Make sure you shop around for the best price.

Finally a full slate today, with twelve games on the board. We will go with the Golden State Warriors at Utah Jazz as our game of the day. Let’s go!

Vik (41-32-2): The Picks: Hornets -13, Jazz +2.5, Bulls

This will be the Cavs third game in four nights, so look for them to wear down in the second half. Cleveland is also in a big let down spot here after their rare win yesterday against the Pacers.

The Jazz always play the Warriors tough, and will be up for the challenge tonight. There is also reverse line movement on the Jazz, despite the public pounding the Warriors.

Very fishy line here. The Nets come into this game riding a six-game win streak, have covered in all of those games, and are only favored by two against the lowly Bulls? It is a huge letdown spot for the Nets after their win over the Lakers last night. Look for the Bulls to slow this game down to a snails pace and try to grind out a victory.

Jason (50-61-2): The Picks: Portland 1st half -3.5, Cavs 1st quarter +4.5, Suns +11.5

Ryan (40-47-1): The Pick: Kings-Thunder over 234