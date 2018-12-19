VIDEO: This Signing Day Announcement Rules

The early signing period has begun and the recruits are enjoying their time in the spotlight. No one does a boring old fax anymore. We’ve seen high schoolers announce collegiate decisions in a plethora of creative ways, but one would be hard-pressed to find one better than what Cooper Dawson did this morning.

Dawson, a three-star defensive end from Hanahan, S.C., told his friend Kingsley Fienman his choice of Syracuse, then allowed Feinman to announce it to the public.

This is one of the greatest signing days you will ever see. Hanahan’s Cooper Dawson picks Syracuse- but does it by first telling close friend Kingsley Feinman. Kingsley announces the decision- Dawson adds that Kingsley taught him the only disability is a bad attitude. @ABCNews4 pic.twitter.com/3OGJzJmlXg — Scott Eisberg (@SEisbergWCIV) December 19, 2018

That’s the good stuff right there.

It’s easy to get cynical about signing day, but it’s often the biggest day of a young kid’s life to date. And means a heck of a lot to his family and friends, who get to share in the experience.