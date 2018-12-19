PM Roundup: Eiza Gonzalez; Penny Hardaway Feuding With Rick Barnes; College Football Early Signing Day Updates

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which has not faxed in its letter of intent yet.

Eiza visits Kimmel: Eiza Gonzalez was on Jimmy Kimmel Tuesday night talking about her new movie “Welcome to Marwen.” She also told the story of how she lost her green card while skydiving.

Penny and Barnes feuding: Penny Hardaway and Rick Barnes are feuding publicly as the Memphis-Tennessee basketball rivalry is heating up.

College football early signing period opens: All the latest from college football’s early signing period. I guess it’s sort of signing day but not really.

Tweet of the Day:

In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:

Around the Sports Internet:

Song of the Day: