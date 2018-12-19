Roundup: Amazing Package Thief vs Glitter Bomb Video; D'Angelo Russell Beats the Lakers; & Spain Goes After Shakira for Tax Evasion

Violett Beane, an actress from a show I just started, “God Friended Me” … so now the far right is trying to blame You Tube and its algorithm for getting sucked into the propaganda? … “8 Principles for Living a More Adventurous Life” … the new Porsche 911 is as sick as you’d expect … “Sears bankruptcy court OKs $25 million in bonuses for top execs” … Mick Jagger got dumped by a 23-year old girl so she could date someone 18 years younger than the 75-year old Jagger … “Pastor who raped teen church member, then violated probation terms, headed to prison” … Shakira has been charged with tax evasion in Spain, and want $14.5 million euros from her … how can the Boy Scouts stay viable in 2019 and beyond? … this is a silly Stormy Daniels-Donald Trump take …

What a downfall for Craig James. A decade ago he was a college football announcer; now, he’s been ostracized and he’s still trying to get into politics. [Yahoo Sports]

D’Angelo Russell hit a clutch 3-pointer, and the Nets beat the Lakers. LA went 1-3 on an East Coast road trip. [LA Daily News]

Was it a coverup? Records, picture changed in Jackson County jail inmate’s death. [KC Star]

College football is still broken. There’s no incentive for anyone to play tough non-conference games. You lose, and you can forget about the 4-team playoff. Needs to be expanded to eight. [Orlando Sentinel]

“A new study that analysed four years’ worth of films found that female-led movies have consistently outperformed those in which men get top billing.” [Sydney Morning Herald]

An interview with the producer from ESPN’s recent 30-for-30: “42 to 1.” [CY Interview]

Would you buy Frank Sinatra’s 1980s Chrysler LeBaron? I would not, but surely some hipster will. [Gear Patrol]

“Bahamas trip might have hurt more than helped this Kentucky basketball team.” [Herald Leader]

The NFL is drifting toward parity in December, and really, can you trust anyone? Plus, NFL draft guy on Kyler Murray and the weird QB movement for the 2019 draft; and will the Lakers trade Brandon Ingram or not? [ITunes]

Always keep your eyes on the road, not on your phone, because look how badly this could have ended.

Package Thief defeated by AWESOME Glitter Bomb.