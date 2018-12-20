Duquesne-Penn State Ending is Your Heavy Favorite for College Basketball Bad Beat of Year

Gambling is not for the faint of heart, and we saw exactly why during last night’s basketball game between the Duquesne Dukes and Penn State Nittany Lions.

Let’s set the scene: Penn State came into this game as 5.5 point favorites. With only 5.2 seconds left on the clock, the game was tied at 67-67.

At this point, if you are a Duquesne +5.5 ticket holder, you are feeling pretty good about your pick and marking this down as a win. Then, the unthinkable happened. Duquesne’s coach, Keith Dambrot, lost his mind after a foul was called on his team. As a result, he was t’d up not once, but twice, leaving PSU with four more free throws, in addition to the two that were already coming as a result of the foul.

Penn State went on to shoot six straight free throws, and you know the rest. Of course they made all six to bad beat the +5.5 ticket holders.

Final score: 73-67.

This is how it the play-by-play looked:

I thought my Bulls +2.5 loss last night was rough…sheesh! This one takes the cake for the worst beat of this young college basketball season.

If you are a gambler, you’ve been there before. You’ve lost on a bad beat in the closing seconds of a game at some point in your life, due to some unaccounted for BS. You lament about it, send 1,020 texts and WhatsApp messages to your buddies, and then of course move on, because you can’t stop gambling. So to my fellow gamblers that had the Dukes +5.5 last night, I hope you get it back tonight!

I’ll leave you with one last fun fact about coach Dambrot: He was LeBron James’ HS coach at St. Vincent-St. Mary.