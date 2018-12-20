Josh Gordon Stepping Away from Pats to Address Mental Health [UPDATE]

Josh Gordon announced today that he is stepping away from football for an indefinite period to focus on his mental health:

Gordon has 40 catches for 720 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games played for New England this season.

This past offseason, Gordon stepped away from the Browns to address his mental health.

UPDATE: Gordon is reportedly facing another suspension; he played in just 10 games from 2014-2017 and was suspended the entire 2015 and 2016 seasons for testing positive for marijuana: