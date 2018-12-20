Roundup: CBS Threatens to Cancel Nielsen, Paris Hilton Keeping Engagement Ring, MLB Deal With Cuba

DJ Millie … CBS threatens to drop Nielsen’s TV ratings measurement service … “Paul Ryan leaves behind big budget deficit and ballooning debt” … US withdrawing troops from Syria … City of Washington DC suing Facebook … Paris Hilton says she’s keeping $2 million ring from engagement she broke off … Man arrested for breaking into funeral home and having sex with corpse … Man who murdered his pregnant wife and two daughters gets dozens of love letters in prison … Fed raises rates, stocks slip further … Addison Russell accused of neglecting child and skirting support payments … Aaron Rodgers is playing Sunday against the Jets (which is a horrendous idea because of Draft position and injury risk) … MLB and Cuban Federation reach promising deal … Esquire’s 40 best Christmas movies.

Specific details on how the smart NFL teams are using analytics to differentiate themselves [Ringer]

How the epidemic of heroin laced with fentanyl has affected longtime users in African-American communities [Washington Post]

The story of how Stephen King adopted a pen name and wrote four books in relative obscurity before it was discovered [Mental Floss]

Fun piece on the history of Goldfish crackers [Fast Company]

Howard Beck writes on how the Bucks are angling to keep Giannis [Bleacher Report]

How to delete Facebook [NY Times]

The LA housing crisis –> a lot of entertainment industry workers are living in their cars [THR]

Why hotel companies have so many sub-brands [NY Mag]

The bizarre program China uses to keep activists in check [New Yorker]

A fair critique on Chicago’s dining scene (though, the author admitted my favorite new-ish restaurant, Giant, which you should absolutely check out if you ever come out this way) [Chicago Mag]

Comedian Nimesh Patel talks about getting kicked off stage at a college for an alleged ‘inappropriate joke’

Here’s video of it happening.

Colin Cowherd’s NFL playoff prognostications