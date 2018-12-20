Week 16 NFL Picks Against the Spread

How does one determine whether a team eliminated from playoff contention will show up or not in Week 16? You can’t. It’s impossible. The Bucs season is over. But they didn’t roll over in Baltimore last week, so will they this week in Dallas as seven-point underdogs? And what about the Jaguars? With nothing to play for last week at home vs a 3rd string QB, they lost. So why would they show up playing in Miami against a team clinging to slim playoff hopes?

These are some of the issues we tried to address in a challenging Week 16 on Coming Up Winners. There are several of those games happening this week we tried to dive deep into:

* Giants at Colts

* Vikings at Lions

* Bears at 49ers

And the three games with playoff implications for both teams:

* Ravens at Chargers

* Chiefs at Seahawks

* Steelers at Saints