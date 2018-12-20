Winners And Losers From College Football's Early Signing Period

College football opened its second annual early signing period on Wednesday and there were a flurry of commits, flips and big-time signings.

Here’s a look at the winners and losers from college football’s early signing day from 2018.

Winner: Alabama

Yeah, I know, shocking right? Alabama was a big winner during the early signing period. The Crimson Tide currently have the top class (again) on the 247 composite and got even stronger on Wednesday.

Nick Saban’s squad saw 23 players sign letters of intent on Tuesday, that includes 11 of the nation’s top 100 players. The Tide landed signing day commitments from the nation’s No. 1 running back (Trey Sanders), No. 5 offensive tackle (Evan Neal) and No. 6 safety (Jordan Battle) who they flipped from Ohio State.

The Tide did face one defection, Daxton Hill, the nation’s top safety, flipped to Michigan at the last minute. Even in taking that hit, Alabama just rolled. It’s looking like yet another No. 1 recruiting class will be in the bag for Saban and company as the rich continue to get richer.