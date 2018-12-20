Zion Williamson Likes The Idea Of Playing For The Knicks

Zion Williamson is already a star. He’s incredibly popular and, despite his age, everyone is fascinated with his future in the NBA. In fact, it’s obvious Williamson has already given his next step some thought, and it’s clear he likes the idea of playing for the New York Knicks.

After his Duke squad came back to beat Texas Tech 69-58 Thursday night at Madison Square Garden, Williamson claimed he loved the atmosphere. Then he took it a step further:

“Forty-one games at the Garden, I mean, it would probably be incredible. “This is the Garden. A lot of greats have come through here. My favorite great to come through here was probably Bernard King because my stepdad talked about him a lot how he just put the ball in the basket. … I had to go watch his highlights. He could really score the basketball. He was incredible how he did it. “Playing 41 games here wouldn’t be so bad.”

That’s a pretty clear indication he would welcome being drafted by the Knicks.

Now Knicks fans can dream about a roster that would include Kristaps Porzingis, Kevin Knox and Zion Williamson.