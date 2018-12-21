Best Bets for Friday’s NBA Games: Gambling Picks for Bucks-Celtics, Timberwolves-Spurs and More

The NBA season is back so let’s wager on these games! The lines we use are from The Action Network Sports Betting App. Make sure you shop around for the best price.

Full slate of games today, with ten on the board. We will go with the New Orleans Pelicans at Los Angeles Lakers as our game of the day…especially with all the Anthony Davis to the Lakers chatter. Let’s hope AD and LeBron James suit up though. Let’s go!

Vik (42-34-2): The Pick: Milwaukee Bucks pk ’em

The Celtics are a mess right now, losers of two straight, and they just lost another key piece of their rotation due to injury in Aron Baynes. Al Horford is out as well. The Bucks come into this game hot, having won five of their last six. It is also a revenge spot for Milwaukee, as the Celtics beat them the last time these two teams squared off. The public is expecting the Celtics to roll, but there is huge reverse line movement on the Bucks tonight.

Jason (51-61-2): The Picks: Spurs -4, Kings -1

Ryan (41-47-1): The Pick: Bucks-Celtics under 224