It's Time For Brandon Ingram To Step Up His Game

Brandon Ingram appears set to return after missing seven games with a sprained ankle. When he does hit the floor again, it’s time for the Los Angeles Lakers’ young forward to finally morph into the player he’s capable of becoming.

Time might be running out for Ingram in Los Angeles. He’s wildly talented but hasn’t consistently risen to the level he’s capable of. He’s 6’9″ with incredible length, quickness, athleticism and a soft jumper. He has all the physical traits to perfectly fit the modern NBA game. In his third season, it’s time for the No. 2 pick from the 2016 NBA Draft to put it all together.

At times during the 2017-18 season, Ingram looked like an All-Star. He was only 20, so he clearly wasn’t done developing, but we saw flashes of what he could become. He finished his second NBA season averaging 16.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists in 33.5 minutes per game. He shot 47.0 percent from the field and 39.0 percent from 3-point range.

If Ingram had built on those numbers, good things were in the offing. He hasn’t.

So far in 20 games this season, Ingram is averaging 15.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 30.8 minutes per game. He’s shooting 47.0 percent from the field and just 32.4 percent from 3-point range.

It’s obvious this season that playing with LeBron James has hurt him statistically. That was to be expected. But Ingram hasn’t looked as comfortable on the court as he did towards the end of last season. He’s alternated being tentative and forcing things. He’s never found that happy medium.

Obviously Ingram’s stroke from distance needs to improve. If he’s going to play on the wing in the NBA he has to be able to knock down outside shots. But he also needs to remain aggressive driving the ball. He’s incredibly quick for his size and with his absurd wingspan it’s almost impossible to defend him at the rim.

While Ingram still needs to gain weight and get stronger, that’s something to worry about in the offseason. Right now the work he needs to do is mental. He needs to find the confidence to attack like we saw last season.

Both Ingram and Lonzo Ball rarely show emotion on the court. They’re just laid back 21-year-old kids. That’s why it was shocking to see Ingram go after James Harden and Chris Paul, then throw a punch earlier in the season against the Rockets.

Rondo, Chris Paul, and Brandon Ingram throwing punches 👀👀👀. Craziness in LA. (via @clippittv) pic.twitter.com/tmDkn8golm — Basketball Society (@BBallSociety_) October 21, 2018

While neither player should ever go that far, both Ball and Ingram need to show more intensity on the court.

Ingram is playing alongside one of the greatest players to ever step on a basketball court. He simply can’t shrink from that challenge and needs to embrace it.

If the ball is in James’ hands more, Ingram needs to make the best of it by moving without the ball and cutting hard to give him options. LeBron is never afraid to share the ball with teammates who work to get open.

The next few months will tell us a lot about who Brandon Ingram is as a player and a person. He needs to be focused and confident because the rest of this season could dictate his entire future in the league.