It Looks Like the Dodgers Are Trading Yasiel Puig to Make Room for Bryce Harper

The Dodgers and Reds are completing a blockbuster trade that includes Yasiel Puig and Matt Kemp, as Jeff Passan was the first to report:

The full deal, as @JonHeyman and @Joelsherman1 said, is: Reds get: Yasiel Puig, Alex Wood, Matt Kemp, Kyle Farmer and $7M Dodgers get: Homer Bailey, SS/2B Jeter Downs, RHP Josiah Gray. (Downs is 20, Gray 21. Both are high-round picks who are favorites of scouts.) — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 21, 2018

Given the Dodgers are sending away a popular outfielder in Puig, it naturally raises the question of whether they are doing that to make room for Bryce Harper. For what it’s worth, even before this move The Athletic’s Jim Bowden listed the Dodgers as the best realistic fit for Harper.

Hearing about this deal, Harper came to mind for Buster Olney:

The Dodgers are experts at baseball money-laundering. They have cleared the slate for Harper, if they can work it out: — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) December 21, 2018

It’ll be fascinating to see what happens next.