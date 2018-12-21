It Looks Like the Dodgers Are Trading Yasiel Puig to Make Room for Bryce Harper

The Dodgers and Reds are completing a blockbuster trade that includes Yasiel Puig and Matt Kemp, as Jeff Passan was the first to report:
Given the Dodgers are sending away a popular outfielder in Puig, it naturally raises the question of whether they are doing that to make room for Bryce Harper. For what it’s worth, even before this move The Athletic’s Jim Bowden listed the Dodgers as the best realistic fit for Harper.
Hearing about this deal, Harper came to mind for Buster Olney:
It’ll be fascinating to see what happens next.
Comments