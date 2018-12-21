Kings Guard Buddy Hield Is One Year Older Than His Listed Age

Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield is having a terrific season. The 26-year-old, not 25, is averaging a career-high 19.9 points and five rebounds per game for the Kings.

If you do a Google search on his name, you’d see that his birthday is listed as Dec. 17, 1993, which would mean that he just turned 25. If you look on the NBA’s official website, he is also listed as being 25 there as well.

But, the Kings guard revealed to James Ham of NBC Sports, that he recently turned 26 years old, despite the team previously having his birthday listed as Dec. 17, 1993 — which would make him 25.

“That’s their fault, not my fault. The first time I saw it on Wikipedia, my mom said, ‘Why do they have your age wrong?’ I said, ‘I have no idea.’ ”

Hield was born in the Bahamas, and has an interesting thought on how this whole mixup started:

“I came over with a passport. My passport has 1992 on it. My driver’s license has 1992 on it. I just think people got their information from Wikipedia or wherever, and they just went with it. They just got it wrong.”

Buddy also went on to say that the Kings know his real age:

“I gave them (the Kings) my passport, Peja [Stojakovic] and Vlade [Divac] know what age I am. That’s the only thing that matters.”

General manager Vlade Divac has confirmed that they knew Hield’s age when they drafted him. That being said, if you were Divac, would you say otherwise?

Hield was already considered an old rookie by some before he came into the league, as he spent four years in college before heading to the League. If GMs knew his real age, would that extra year have impacted his draft position? I guess we will never know now, and if Hield keeps shooting the ball like he has this year, age will be just a number to the Kings.