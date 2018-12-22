NBA USA Today Sports

Best Bets for Saturday’s NBA Games: Gambling Picks for Bucks-Heat, Thunder-Jazz and More

The NBA season is back so let’s wager on these games! The lines we use are from The Action Network Sports Betting App. Make sure you shop around for the best price.

Smaller slate of games today, with only seven on the board. We will go with the Oklahoma City Thunder at Utah Jazz as our marquee game of the day. Let’s go!

Vik (43-34-2): The Pick: Utah Jazz -1.5

Even though the Jazz are on a back-to-back, they blew out the Blazers last night, so their legs should be fine. They are starting to get hot as a team, and come into this game in a revenge spot, as the Thunder blew them out a couple of weeks ago. Even though the public is on the Thunder, there is reverse line movement on the Jazz.

Jason (53-61-2): The Pick: Spurs +5

Ryan (41-48-1): The Pick: Heat +3

