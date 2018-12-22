Noah Syndergaard Shoots His Shot At Genie Bouchard On Instagram

Genie Bouchard is in Hawaii this week for a tournament and has been documenting her trip on Instagram. One shot of her by the pool caught the attention of New York Mets ace Noah Syndergaard.

In true athlete fashion, Syndergaard threw caution to the wind and shot his shot:

And yes, that is Syndergaard’s account, not some impostor:

Honestly, we’re big fans of Ms. Bouchard around here so we can’t really blame Thor for taking aim and firing.

We’ve got shots from Genie’s Hawaii trip and more Instagram goodness below and on the next few pages: