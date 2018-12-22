NBA USA Today Sports

It's 'Team Meeting' Season In Boston

It's 'Team Meeting' Season In Boston

NBA

It's 'Team Meeting' Season In Boston

When all else has failed your basketball team — and only when all else has failed — you have one last option that must only be deployed in the most desperate situations.

The team meeting.

Sometimes the team meeting can include coaches, and sometimes it needs to be the even rarer “players-only meeting.” The Boston Celtics aren’t quite to “players-only meeting,” but they did close their locker room for 36 minutes on Friday night for an airing of grievances that Kyrie Irving called “much needed.”

The Celtics had just lost to the Milwaukee Bucks, their third loss in a row. They are 18-13 and in fifth place in the Eastern Conference.

Irving noted it was obvious the Celtics’ play of late has been riddled with “inconsistencies,” including a lack of “cohesion” and “some selfish play.”

, , , , NBA

More Leads

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More NBA
Home