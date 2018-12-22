LSU RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire and a Second Player Detained, Called 911 After Fatal Shooting

Two LSU players were detained on Saturday in Louisiana after a supposed “Craigslist deal” went bad. LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who was expected to play for the Tigers in the Fiesta Bowl and has 626 yards in 136 attempts this season, is one of the players involved.

Per The Advocate:

One person was found fatally shot in the back seat of a truck Saturday afternoon in the Scotlandville area, and police have detained the two LSU athletes who were also in the vehicle for questioning, said Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. L’Jean McKneely. A source with knowledge of the investigation confirmed that LSU football player Clyde Edwards-Helaire is one of the athletes who was taken in for questioning. The source spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the ongoing investigation.

… The two LSU athletes called 911 after the shooting and waited at the scene for police, McKneely said. They remain in police custody, but McKneely said they have not been arrested. He would not comment on a possible motive in the shooting. He also did not identify anyone involved in the shooting.

LSU AD Joe Alleva released the following statement regarding the incident:

“We have today been in constant contact with law enforcement regarding this terrible situation. Right now, our concern is for the safety and well-being of our student athletes. They have been involved in a traumatic incident and we have made our counselors available to assist immediately. All questions regarding the investigation should be directed to law enforcement at this time.”

Edwards-Helaire is LSU’s second leading rusher behind Nick Brosette.

According to Baton Rouge ABC affiliate WBRZ Sports Director Michael Cauble, the incident is currently being labeled as “justifiable self-defense.”

