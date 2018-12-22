NFL USA Today Sports

VIDEO: Josh Norman Throws Helmet, Goes After Taylor Lewan Postgame

NFL

After the game, Josh Norman jumped off the bench, threw his helmet, and went after Taylor Lewan:

The video does not show exactly what Lewan did, but it does show what Norman thought of it.

