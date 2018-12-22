Wrestling Referee Barred From Further Matches Pending Investigation, After Forcing High School Wrestler to Cut Dreadlocks

Sometimes a headline is stronger than any story lede: “Ref with racist history forces HS wrestler to cut off dreadlocks before match,” wrote NJ.com.

In what can only be described as an egregious and offensive action, a veteran high school wrestling referee, Alan Maloney, in New Jersey forced a student-athlete to cut off his dreadlocks before a match Wednesday or be faced with forfeit.

The wrestler, Andrew Johnson of Buena High School, had already wrestled twice this season with his hair covered. Johnson went on to win this match. It is similar to what other wrestlers with long hair use to cover it. Per NJ.com:

Wrestlers are allowed to wear legal hair covers during matches, according to wrestling rules set by the National Federation of State High School Associations. If a wrestler’s hair in its natural state extends below the earlobe on the sides or touches the top of a normal shirt, it’s required to be secured in a hair cover.

Epitome of a team player ⬇️ A referee wouldn't allow Andrew Johnson of Buena @brhschiefs to wrestle with a cover over his dreadlocks. It was either an impromptu haircut, or a forfeit. Johnson chose the haircut, then won by sudden victory in OT to help spark Buena to a win. pic.twitter.com/f6JidKNKoI — Mike Frankel (@MikeFrankelSNJ) December 20, 2018

Leland Moore, a spokesman for the Attorney General’s office, said the Division on Civil Rights has opened an investigation into Maloney’s actions.

Stunningly, the same referee, Maloney, had previously been accused of using a racial slur at a fellow official in 2016.

Per the Courier Post, a South Jersey newspaper:

The catalyst for the quandary came on March 25 in a private shore condominium. That’s where a group of officials who’d worked the War at the Shore youth tournament in Wildwood gathered — as these groups tend to do at such events — for some drinks and fellowship.

But what happened around 9:30 that night created a controversy that’s cast a dark and whisper-filled shadow across the sport’s community in South Jersey.

Over a disagreement about homemade wine, said Preston Hamilton, who is African American, fellow referee Alan Maloney poked his finger in his chest and hurled the epithet.

NJ.com reported that Preston Hamilton, an official who is African-American, slammed Maloney after the remark.

On top of everything, Mike Frankel, the reporter who tweeted the video, has caught heat for saying Johnson was a “team player.”

How or why Maloney continues to officiate is bewildering. In the aftermath of this second instance, the state athletic association has benched him. This referee has zero business making calls. He is the one who should be judged.