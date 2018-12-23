NFL USA Today Sports

VIDEO: Aaron Rodgers Attempts to Save Lineman with Running 'Push'

NFL

Do not mess with one of Aaron Rodgers’ linemen. If you do, as Leonard Williams can attest, he could run at you and shove you:

Settle down, Rodgers!!

