Baker Mayfield Did a Touchdown Celebration That Somebody is Going to Complain About

Baker Mayfield is torching the Cincinnati Bengals today, throwing three TD passes through three quarters as the Browns close in a season sweep of their in-state rivals.

After one touchdown, Mayfield ran to the sideline to celebrate. It’s unclear if this would be called the “big balls” dance or just the “dong flop.” The latter seems to be the verdict on social media.

It’s by no means offensive; but we know NFL owners are conservative, and if Odell Beckham ended up apologizing for pretending to urinate on a fire hydrant like a dog, there’s a chance Browns ownership will not be thrilled here.

Mayfield is now up to 24 touchdowns, which is a much more important number than any celebration. The Browns will improve to 7-7-1 after completing the win over the hapless Bengals.