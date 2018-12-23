Baker Mayfield Got Drilled Late Along Sidelines, and a Skirmish Ensued

Baker Mayfield is definitely not getting the veteran treatment. Several quarterbacks would have drawn flags by getting hit once they were on the white like Baker was by Carlos Dunlap today. That comes after Mayfield has already engaged in a colorful celebration today and refused to shake hands with Hue Jackson after the previous meeting.

Cleveland Browns’ teammates came to the defense of their QB, and there was some shoving as things continued deeper into the bench, though things did not get out of control. Expect that Mayfield versus the Bengals is going to be a rivalry worth watching for awhile though.