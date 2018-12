Cody Kessler has been starting in place of Blake Bortles, but it doesn’t look like it’s much of an upgrade. Kessler managed to add a lowlight today when he attempted a forward pass but the ball went flying in the complete opposite direction, resulting in a fumble recovery for the Dolphins.

There’s the randomness of fumble luck, and then there’s real fumble luck when you didn’t even do anything to cause a fumble but it falls right to you.