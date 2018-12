Jameis Winston is a joke.

At least, he was the butt of a joke after a play in the Dallas Cowboys’ win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Defensive tackle Antwaun Woods went up to Winston between snaps on Sunday and flashed a “W” in Winston’s face. The moment was a reference to Winston’s ridiculous pregame speech when he pretended to gobble up a “W.”

Ate the W right in Jameis’ face 😂 (via @NFLonFOX) pic.twitter.com/8x2oyqQJeV — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 23, 2018

You can’t blame Woods for a little trolling. Winston’s speech was pretty darn ridiculous.