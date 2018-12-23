Daniel Cormier And Jon Jones Rip Each Other On Instagram

Daniel Cormier isn’t buying Jon Jones and USADA’s excuse regarding his latest funky drug test. The UFC heavyweight champ called out Jones and USADA on Instagram Sunday night, and his long-time rival immediately fired back, getting very personal.

In case you missed the initial news, Jones had an “atypical finding” in a drug test submitted on December 9. As a result, he would have had a hard time being licensed for this weekend’s UFC 232 card in Las Vegas. So the entire pay-per-view has been moved to The Forum in Inglewood, California.

Cormier isn’t buying the explanation that this test was just a result of stuff still being in Jones’ system from his last positive test from July of 2017.





Meanwhile this exchange just happened on Daniel Cormier’s Instagram account after he posted about tonight’s news: pic.twitter.com/VT3luF5G0q — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) December 24, 2018



“I could slap your wife on the ass and you could literally do nothing about it. You’re my bitch DC, that will never change..funny how you’re giving me two posts but said nothing when I asked you to come get your belt back.”



“You couldn’t do sh*t you steroid abusing Junkie! I swear I would never touch ur wife’s flat ass lol. And I didn’t respond I’m not helping you sell ur bum ass fight you drug abusing steroid cheat. F*** you!”

So I feel safe in saying these two won’t be exchanging Christmas cards this year.