Falcons Kicker Matt Bosher With the Best Body Slam Tackle of the Season

Kicker swag is a thing, right? Falcons kicker Matt Bosher, who is 6-foot-1, 208 pounds, came down the field after a kickoff and body-slammed the Carolina returner, Kenjon Barner. Though he’s not that much smaller – 5-foot-9, 195-pounds – Monday film session is going to be a tough one for Barner, but a really exciting one for Bosher.