NFL USA Today Sports

Falcons Kicker Matt Bosher With the Best Body Slam Tackle of the Season

Falcons Kicker Matt Bosher With the Best Body Slam Tackle of the Season

NFL

Falcons Kicker Matt Bosher With the Best Body Slam Tackle of the Season

Kicker swag is a thing, right? Falcons kicker Matt Bosher, who is 6-foot-1, 208 pounds, came down the field after a kickoff and body-slammed the Carolina returner, Kenjon Barner. Though he’s not that much smaller – 5-foot-9, 195-pounds – Monday film session is going to be a tough one for Barner, but a really exciting one for Bosher.

, , , , NFL

More Leads

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More NFL
Home