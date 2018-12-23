VIDEO: Amazing Last-Second Hail Mary Wins State Title

Last night, the Class 6A Division I championship game took place at AT&T Stadium, and it was, well, something. On the final play of the game, the state championship was won by Galena Park North Shore with an Aaron Rodgers-like Hail Mary:

HOLY COW!!! In one of the most amazing plays you will EVER see, @NSNationFB wins on a Hail Mary heave to the end zone!#UILonFOX pic.twitter.com/dLF0dkDQO4 — FOX Sports Southwest (@FOXSportsSW) December 23, 2018

