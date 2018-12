Luka Doncic is having a stellar rookie season and has been leading a charmed life of late. Al-Farouq Aminu clearly wanted to send the 19-year-old back to reality.

Sunday night as the Dallas Mavericks battled the Portland Trail Blazers, Aminu got the ball on the wing and drove to the hoop. Then Doncic made a very bad decision.

Watch:

THIS POSTER IS NSFW. COVER THE CHILDREN'S EYES. pic.twitter.com/AKfI1QHgxm — Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) December 24, 2018

Oh Luka…oh no.

Another angle:

Good Lord that was brutal. Someone please check on Luka.