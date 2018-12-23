NFL Playoff and Tiebreaker Breakdown: Eagles Alive, AFC South Wide Open

The early afternoon schedule for Week 16 turned into chaos and comebacks. The Colts rallied back to win after trailing all game. The Texans rallied to take the lead, only to have Nick Foles come up with some more heroics to keep the Eagles alive. The Cowboys, Patriots, and Vikings also came up with big wins. So let’s assess where we are [with further updates below after the later games].

Here’s what we know:

In the AFC, the Chiefs, Chargers, and Patriots (as AFC East champs) are in the playoffs. The Ravens, Steelers, Texans, Titans, and Colts are still alive for the remaining three slots as AFC North champs, AFC South champs, and the second wildcard.

In the NFC, all the division titles are decided, with the Cowboys winning the NFC East by beating the Bucs today. The Saints, Rams, Bears, and Cowboys will all be hosting.

Three teams are battling for the two wildcard spots. The Seahawks (8-6) and Vikings (8-6-1) lead the Eagles (8-7) entering Week 17, with Seattle still to play tonight as well.

Here’s what remains:

AFC West: Kansas City wins the division and gets the #1 seed by beating either Seattle or Oakland. The Chargers would need the Chiefs to lose both, and beat Denver, or they will be the #5 seed. The AFC West champ is now guaranteed the #1 seed as long as they finish better than 11-5.

AFC North: The Steelers win the North if they win out, or win one more game and the Ravens lose to the Brown next week. The Ravens win the North if they beat the Browns and the Steelers lose a game.

AFC South: The Texans still have not clinched a playoff spot at 10-5. The Colts and Titans are both at 9-6 and play each other next week. The Texans win the division by winning or tying against the Jaguars, or having the Colts/Titans end in a tie. If the Texans lose next week, they will lose out to the Colts/Titans winner based on division record tiebreaker. The Colts or Titans need to win and have the Texans lose.

AFC Byes: The AFC West winner gets a bye with one more win, so either the Chargers or Chiefs get to 12 wins. The Patriots get the bye, thanks to their head-to-head win over the Texans in Week 1, if they win next week against the Jets. The Texans get the bye with a win, and a Patriots loss (or with the Chiefs losing out, the Chargers losing, and then winning the Strength of Victory tiebreaker).

But hold on, there’s more. The AFC North champ can still get a bye. If the Steelers or Ravens win out, they can get a bye if the Patriots lose and the AFC South winner is 10-6. The Colts cannot get a bye because they would lose the head-to-head tiebreaker to the Patriots at 10-6, and lose a three-way involving the Ravens as well. The Titans could get a bye if they win, if the Pats lose, the Texans lose, and the Steelers and Ravens lose one more game also.

Wildcard Slot: The Ravens have the advantage for the final wildcard spot, as they hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Titans and conference record tiebreaker over the Colts in the event of a 10-6 tie. If the Texans lost and finished 2nd, the tiebreaker between the Ravens and Texans would come down to a Strength of Victory tiebreaker, which is in favor of the Texans by only 0.5 wins at the moment and very much in doubt.

The Titans/Colts winner would get a wildcard if either the Steelers lose a game or the Ravens lose to the Browns.

The Steelers cannot get the wildcard unless the Colts/Titans game ends in a tie. The Colts would win the tiebreaker over the Titans at 9-6-1 in that event, and the Steelers would win a tiebreaker at 9-6-1 with the Colts if their win was against the Bengals (based on common games), and lose it if their win was against the Saints (based on conference record).

NFC Byes: The Saints get the #1 seed with a win in their last two games, or a Bears or Rams loss.

The Rams get a bye if they win out, or if the Bears lose a game and they win one. The Bears need to win out and have the Rams lose a game to get a bye, or have the Rams lose both, and win a game. The Cowboys cannot get a bye.

NFC Wildcards: It comes down to Seattle, Minnesota, and Philadelphia. Seattle would win a tiebreaker over Philadelphia if they finished tied at 9-7 or 8-8, because of conference record. Minnesota also has a half-game lead on the Eagles. That means the Eagles only make it if they beat Washington and either Seattle loses both, or the Vikings lose to the Bears in Week 17.