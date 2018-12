Todd Gurley will miss today’s game against the Cardinals, according to ESPN Rams reporter Lindsey Thiry:

Source: Todd Gurley is OUT against the Cardinals. Will not play. — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) December 23, 2018

This throws a wrench into a massive number of fantasy football finals matchups. C.J. Anderson, acquired this week, figures to get the most carries for the Rams today. Rookie John Kelly should get some touches as well.