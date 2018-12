There aren’t enough superlatives in the English language for how remarkable a rookie Luka Doncic has been for the Mavs, and this three-pointer to force OT against the Blazers might be his best moment yet:

LUKA WITH .6 SECONDS LEFT OMG!!!!! pic.twitter.com/OpHAo9Bv0Z — gifdsports (@gifdsports) December 24, 2018

Not even mad he cost me my under 215.5, just impressed.

UPDATE: This view from the crowd really illustrates the banana-ness of the shot: