NFL USA Today Sports

Video: Nick Foles Leads Game-Winning FG Drive After Getting Drilled By Jadeveon Clowney

Video: Nick Foles Leads Game-Winning FG Drive After Getting Drilled By Jadeveon Clowney

NFL

Video: Nick Foles Leads Game-Winning FG Drive After Getting Drilled By Jadeveon Clowney

Nick Foles was absolutely drilled by Jadeveon Clowney in the final two minutes of today’s game versus the Texans. The play was a completion to Alshon Jeffery and had a 15-yard penalty on Clowney tacked on. Nate Sudfeld entered the game for a play, but Foles then came back in. Foles ultimately led a game-winning field goal drive as the Eagles beat the Texans as time expired.

NFL

More Leads

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More NFL
Home