NFL USA Today Sports

VIDEO: Thom Brennaman Takes Dig at Matt Nagy to Shannon Spake

VIDEO: Thom Brennaman Takes Dig at Matt Nagy to Shannon Spake

NFL

VIDEO: Thom Brennaman Takes Dig at Matt Nagy to Shannon Spake

It is customary for NFL head coaches to meet with broadcasters and go through some background of their gameplan and other nuggets to help with the color for the game. Evidently, Matt Nagy declined to do that this week with the Fox announce team.

After a quick hit from sideline reporter Shannon Spake, Thom Brennaman transitioned out with this line: “I’m glad you were able to catch up with Coach Nagy. We were unable to do that this week.”

It’d be lovely to know the back-story of how this alleged snubbing went down.

[H/T David Haugh]

, , , NFL

More Leads

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More NFL
Home