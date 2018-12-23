Vikings Score on Halftime Hail Mary Against Lions

NFL USA Today Sports

The Minnesota Vikings are in a fight for a playoff spot, and their survival may come down to winning at Detroit. Trailing 9-7 as halftime approached, Kirk Cousins launched a desperation heave for the end zone. And that prayer was answered by Kyle Rudolph going up with relatively little resistance to pull it in. What is the deal with the Detroit Lions allowing tight ends to catch hail maries in the end zone?

