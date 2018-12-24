NBA USA Today Sports

WATCH: Andre Roberson Gives Grandmother the Money She Needs to Legally Adopt her Grandchildren

The Thunder’s Andre Roberson creates a heartwarming moment when he gives this grandmother a check so she can legally adopt her grandchildren which she otherwise could not afford to do:

Just awesome.

