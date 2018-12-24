Best Bets for XMas Day NBA Games: Gambling Picks for Thunder-Rockets and Blazers-Jazz

The NBA season is back so let’s wager on these games! The lines we use are from The Action Network Sports Betting App. Make sure you shop around for the best price.

Great slate of NBA games scheduled for XMas Day! We will go with the Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State Warriors as our marquee game of the day. This was a tough choice because there are so many good games tomorrow, but LeBron James vs. the Warriors is always entertaining, no matter the spread. Let’s go!

Vik (44-35-2): The Picks: Jazz -6, Lakers-Warriors Over 234.5

Jason (55-62-1): The Pick: Thunder +1.5

Ryan (43-48-1): The Pick: Thunder-Rockets over 221.5